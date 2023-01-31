SUNBURY — Motorists will see Sunbury business banners hanging on Front Street after an idea created by Mayor Josh Brosious to help promote city establishments.
Brosious, along with City Council approved the program, which included the sale of banners purchased by city businesses to be hung on the light posts on Front Street and throughout the city.
The banners were hung in the past few days and Brosious said he is thrilled to see the program worked.
"I am thankful for all the businesses that participated in the banner program," he said. "The city wanted to find ways to help promote businesses so we decided to go with a banner program to help with advertisement."
Brosious said the banners will hang all year. Banners can still be purchased and ordered by calling city hall at 570-286-7820 for more information, Brosious said.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was also pleased to see the banners hanging on Front Street.
"This is a great idea to help promote what we have in the city," Eister said.
"They look nice and I am so thankful for the support from the businesses who purchased the banners. This will help people who are passing through the city to see what we have to offer."
Eister said the cost of the banners were around $200 and the city did not make any money on the project.
"This is all about promoting local businesses," Eister said. "The businesses will then own the banners once they come down."
Eister said the banners are six-foot long and must be hung on Front or Market Street because the poles are bigger and won't obstruct any motorists' views.