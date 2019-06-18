SELINSGROVE — Three local business leaders, all involved as volunteers with the All Inclusive Playground project at the East Snyder Recreation Complex, have offered a $10,000 “Challenge Grant” to help bring the community-wide fund drive to a successful conclusion. The specifically designed Playground is for those with special needs, disabilities and other life altering conditions.
With less than $40,000 remaining to be raised, in order to meet the $475,000 overall goal, Larry Johnson, President, Bowen Agency Relators, Simona Lovik, Owner/Manager, DQ Grill&Chill, and John B. Fischer, retired financial advisor, Northwestern Financial Network wanted to help close the gap and bring this effort to a positive conclusion.
"We each hope our combined gift will help encourage others to join in and financially support this endeavor that will benefit so many of our special friends and residents” Johnson said.
The All Inclusive Playground will include 15 pieces of recreational equipment that will provide those with physical and cognitive challenges to participate in activities that assist them with physical, sensory and social play. The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, with former Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Andy Russell and his wife, Cindy, spearheading the All Inclusive Playground effort, is a 501 (c) (3) tax exempt organization making all contributions tax deductible. For further information please visit www.all inclusive playground selinsgrove pa or gofundme.com/all-inclusive-barrier-free-playground.
— RICK DANDES