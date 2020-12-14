ELYSBURG — The operator of the Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics groups sponsored a free admission night for families who want to visit Knoebels Joy Through the Grove on Monday night.
"Joy Through the Grove — A Christmas Light Experience," which started its inaugural year on Nov. 27, is a one-and-a-half-mile long drive through Christmas light display and includes over 400 light up pieces. It is enjoyed from the comfort of your personal vehicle. Free admission was provided by the Patton family to visitors who are in line at Knoebels Parkway by 9 p.m. Monday.
Lewis Heimer III traveled from Lock Haven to Elysburg when he heard about the free admission night earlier in the day.
"I came all the way to the light show tonight," said Heimer. "I heard it was free. I couldn't miss the free admission even if I was driving 65 miles one way. I had to do it."
Rylee Holcomb, 6, had no idea she was coming to Knoebels until her family brought her. She came with her mother Elaine Holcomb, her uncle Chris Krugle, her aunt Jessica Callahan and Callahan's boyfriend Israel Millan.
"With COVID, we were afraid we weren't going to be able to do it," said Holcomb.
Steve Patton, president of Patton Logistics Group, said the idea started when considering options for an event to thank employees. The company typically hosts a picnic at Knoebels but had to cancel it this year. Patton reached out to Knoebels with the idea of sponsoring the night, and the plan was set in motion.
“There are a lot of people struggling right now who could really use an experience like Joy Through the Grove but might not have the means," said Patton. "The community has been good to me for a long time, and it's time for me to be good to the community."
The response early Monday, when the news was announced, was "astounding," he said.
"There's a lot of uncertainty and chaos in the world," said Patton. "There are people who might not have things to do or might not have jobs right now. If you're in the restaurant business or related business, their situation is dire."
The companies will also be providing 1,000 candy canes and holiday cards, Patton said.
“The Patton family is doing an incredible thing to bring joy to the lives of complete strangers,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels’ spokesperson. “We look forward to witnessing the happiness this will create for families who might not have been able to visit otherwise.”
The displays feature a variety of Christmas themed scenes, including Knoebels characters, snowmen, Santa Claus in a helicopter, a tropical scene, a massive LED screen on the Twister roller coaster and an international drive with holiday wishes in multiple languages.
Joy Through the Grove begins near the Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, and throughout much of the campground, according to park officials. It will conclude the first week of January.
On normal nights, though pre-purchasing a ticket is not required, guests are urged to do so if they plan on adding snack packs to their visit which includes Knoebels favorites like fudge, cotton candy, kettle corn, Bavarian nuts and caramel corn. Tickets are $15 for a car during the week and $20 for a car on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; large passenger vans over nine people are $30 for every day.
The drive-through starts at 5:30 p.m. every night and goes until 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on the weekend.