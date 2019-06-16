By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY — One person’s junk is another person’s upcycled art.
Dawn Heller, one of the 2019 recipients of a grant from Sunbury Revitilization Inc., has been operating Heller’s Upcycled Art at 244 Raspberry Ave. since 2018, but only recently held its grand opening ceremony on June 7.
“Upcycled is sort of like recycled,” said Heller, of Sunbury. “Upcycled is taking an old item and giving it a new, different life, whether it’s painting it or a DIY project.”
Heller operates the arts and crafts store next to her and her husband Gene Heller’s service garage, G. Heller’s Garage. Together, they also have a titles, tags and notary business.
Heller takes her materials from items that others donate or she finds at yard sales or flea markets. For example, she uses old denim or plaid shirts to make dog toys. She often uses old jars or bottles, terracotta pots, crates, bird cages and microscope slides. She makes customized t-shirts, mugs and cups, as well as bullet jewelry.
“It’s anything that I see I think I can make something different and appeal to people,” she said.
The dishtowels and t-shirts are the most time consuming projects, and it takes about 48 hours for the glue to dry on the jewelry.
“It’s hard,” she admitted. “It’s hard to constantly think about what’s new, what’s coming out, how to appeal to the public, and have good prices. IT’s been a process.”
Heller also provides spaces for small businesses, including Boof Biscuit Company from Lewisburg, Abby’s Doggone Good Gourmet Cookies from Dalmatia, Petals for Paws, Pompeii Street Soap Co., doTERRA essential oils and John Karge II woodsmithing products.
Heller was one of six businesses in Sunbury who $1,000 from SRI. Heller used her money toward advertisement on radio, newspaper and social media.
The next round of grants will be open in September and be awarded in the first quarter of 2020, according to SRI Executive Director Sierra Woodling.
“One of the things I really liked about Heller’s Upcycled Art is that she’s helping other people in the community, too,” said Woodling.
Lauren Hackenburg, the owner of the Abby’s Doggone Good Cookies, met Heller at the SRI award ceremony and now Heller carries her products, said Woodling.
The store is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.