SUNBURY — Sunbury's Revitalization Inc. is one of eight grant recipients for the 2019 Fresh Paint Days Pennsylvania Program from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
Designed to provide community groups with paint and painting supplies, the program enables these groups to renew a community structure in need into something beautiful through the application of fresh paint and a lot of elbow grease. SRI will use the funding for Custom Metal Coatings, a small, family-owned local business located in a federally designated historic district.
This year’s event is held in partnership with support from Behr and The Home Depot Foundation.
During September, the grant recipients will transform their structures utilizing up to 20 gallons of exterior paints, courtesy of Behr and a gift card for painting supplies courtesy of The Home Depot Foundation.
