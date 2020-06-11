SUNBURY — Tammy Koonsman spent a few hours on Thursday blowing up balloons inside her business at Little Addy’s Cafe in anticipation of celebrating being able to reopen to the public.
Koonsman, like many other business owners across Northumberland and Union counties, was preparing to reopen Friday after being shut down since March due to the COVID-19 crisis. Northumberland and Union counties are entering the green phase of reopening Friday.
"I am very excited to see everybody again," said Koonsman at 438 Market St. "Just to sit down and have a cup of coffee with them will be great."
She'll be giving away food, drinks and gift certificates to winners all day. She is also introducing a new sandwich called The Addyonator breakfast sandwich. It's a sausage patty with two slices of ham, bacon and a fried egg on an everything bagel.
Tom Mertz, owner of Penn’s Tavern along Route 147 just outside of Sunbury, said even with being allowed to seat people inside, he anticipates that most customers will choose to sit outside along the river. The tables inside were spaced out to coincide with social distancing.
"If the weather is nice, there will be barely anybody inside anyhow," said Mertz. "We moved tables into the yard. My guess this weekend is 90 percent of the people will be outside"
Mertz said he didn't install any plexiglass barriers, but there are plenty of hand sanitizing stations up.
Jesse Reeves, owner of Gram's at 21 N. Third St., Lewisburg, said he is excited about opening again to the public after being takeout only.
"We're fully opening (Friday)," he said. "We're going to focus on serving good food and doing what we do best."
While being closed to the public, Reeves said the restaurant was remodeled with new floors and counters. It's something that likely wouldn't have happened if they were still open, he said.