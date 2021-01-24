A local businessman plans to open a virtual mall in the spring of 2021.
Art Lieberman, owner of MCPS of Central PA, of New Berlin, and other businesses, plans to use the latest technology to make it possible for existing brick and mortar businesses to survive the pandemic. The S*U*N* VIRTUAL MALL, which stands for Snyder, Union and Northumberland, will launch in the first week in April.
“The goal is to save the brick and mortar stores that are closing like crazy due to lack of funds,” said Lieberman. “I want to see that done in Milton or Lewisburg or Beaver Springs or anywhere in north-central Pennsylvania.”
The virtual shopping center enables stores with websites that emulate e-Commerce sites without the costs of actually creating and maintaining the site. Also, producing enough revenue to allow failing stores or even start-ups to be able pay a reasonable fee to participate. The website appears as a mall with storefronts, interior shops and an exterior and interior design of a mall.
Lieberman said the key to making the website appear like an e-Commerce site is a Live Video Chat that allows the store owner to actually talk to the shopper and even show goods that the store sells and to explain all of the elements necessary to the sale. Although the store hours would be totally up to individual owners, the Internet store would be open 24/7/365 and available from anywhere in the world.
Advantages to store owners include no store fixtures, electric bills, décor costs, even personnel unless they want it – and in many cases, no inventory either, said Lieberman.
Advantages to shoppers include no driving or parking or walking problem, many of their local businesses easily available from the same site and, of course, no chance of catching COVID-19, he said.
Larger chain stores and online stores like Amazon who have e-Commerce sites can afford to create, design and maintain these sites. Small businesses, who were already struggling to compete with online shopping, have been hit hard by the pandemic and state restrictions and shut down orders, said Lieberman.
Lieberman said he has experience with internet shopping when he moved to central Pennsylvania from Brooklyn to begin a credit card processing business. By 2010, his credit card business now solicited RV campgrounds throughout the US and was growing quickly. He and Vice President Deanne Bower produced the Virtual Hospitality Expo in 2010 and 2011 where exhibitors purchased booths and attendance to the event was free. However, said Lieberman, the software in those years wasn’t up to task quite yet, so they discontinued the event.
Lieberman assembled a team of partners. Exhibitor Connect, based in Lakewood, Col., designed the mall; Heidi Criswell, owner of Heritage Printers in Mifflinburg, created the logo for the mall and began working on individual stores as the art director; ResNexus designed the website welcome gateway; and 7 Mountains is handling the promotional aspects.
The cost of a store is $400 a month with a four-month commitment.
No business yet has signed up for the mall, but Lieberman said he has had conversations with business owners who are interested.
Tea Jay Aikey, the president/CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce in Milton, said Lieberman joined the chamber in November in anticipation of this virtual store.
“Kudos to him for trying to do something different,” said Aikey. “He always tries to break the molds in his projects. If anyone can make this a reality, it’s definitely him.”
Lieberman is a “great collaborator” who is talented at bringing people together, she said.
“During the pandemic, when big stores and franchises were allowed to be open, and many local businesses weren’t, they are still trying to overcome that,” said Aikey. “Some couldn’t survive that and it may take a significant amount of time to come back for those who did. It’s a great option for folks to try different things and be on another level.”
Lieberman isn’t concerned about the virtual mall once the world returns to normal.
“Terrific,” says Lieberman, “If that happens, I can tear down the mall without even a construction crew.”
Follow the progress of SUN Virtual Mall on their website www.sunvirtaulmall.net, or make inquiries by calling 570-308-7700 and you can talk to Art Lieberman at Ext 210. You also can email them at sunvirtualmall@yahoo.com.