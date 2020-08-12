A real estate developer paid $1.1 million to Union County for a chunk of land at the Great Stream Commons business park near Allenwood.
Union County Commissioners approved the sale of 57 acres to a corporation named 17890 Russell Road. The deal was brokered by Mericle Commercial Real Estate, Wilkes-Barre.
Commissioner Chair Preston Boop and Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, said they don’t know who the end-user of the land will be. They said one of the purchaser’s requirement was that the land allow for a building between 300,000 and 400,000 square feet.
“I heard 80 to 100 jobs, which is exciting,” Boop said.
“We’re told it’s a national company that everyone will recognize and that it’s a manufacturer,” Commissioner Jeff Reber said. “Hopefully, it leads to more development.”
The acreage is located on the northern edge of the industrial park along Route 15. It’s accessible off Russell Road. Boop described it as needing significant site work. McLaughlin estimated the owner may have to invest up to $1.7 million to extend utilities to the parcel: sewer, water, natural gas, telecommunications and roadwork.
The sale comes about one month after the commissioners accepted a $450,000 offer from J.J. Powell Inc. for 7 acres at the intersection of Route 15 and Russell Road where there is a traffic signal installed already. The developer planned to construct a Snappy’s convenience store and gas station.
Commissioners voted in February to extend its listing agreement with the commercial brokerage firm Lee & Associates, Mechanicsburg.
“It’s good news. We have a good, new marketer. We’re getting results and we’re really pleased,” Commissioner Stacy Richards said.
Last year, JM Industrial Realty LLC, Watsontown, paid $3.75 million to Target for 166 acres adjacent to the county-owned property. The realty company associated with Moran Logistics hasn’t publicly announced its plans for the land.
Union County has about 280 acres of developable land remaining at the park. Perhaps momentum is building for additional sell-offs.
McLaughlin said he anticipated the pandemic to slow interest at Great Stream Commons, which struggled to find developers for years.
“For whatever reason, it’s really bizarre, but the interest in the park has really gone up during the pandemic,” McLaughlin said, suggesting perhaps low-interest rates or a desire to bolster domestic operations could be driving factors.
McLaughlin said a larger purchase was scuttled earlier this year when utility issues complicated the potential sale. However, he said another large purchase is pending.
“We’ve been the second choice so many times in the last 10 years, finally we’re the bride instead of the bridesmaid. It’s kind of nice,” Boop said.