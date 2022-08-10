LEWISBURG — When Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) surveyed families and discovered that many had no place or plans for their children to enjoy the final weeks of summer, the authority held a summer camp for the final weeks of August.
“All Summer Adventure campers will start the week out with ice breakers to get to know one another,” said Becky Cunfer, nature program director at BVRA. “Then, campers work together as teams to decorate a team flag and develop a team contract for building the foundation of positive camp atmosphere.”
Teams are grouped according to age: 5–7, Fireflies; 8 and 9, Bullfrogs; 10–13, Hellbenders.
“Team building and diversity and inclusion activities are infused throughout the day,” Cunfer said. “Campers enjoy ‘Pick Your Adventures’ in the afternoon, which include swimming, crafts, games, sports, nature explorations and dance/yoga. Tuesday afternoons, campers walk to the Campus Theatre to enjoy a movie from the Summer Film Series followed by free play at Kidsburg by Hufnagle Park. Thursday afternoon, campers walk to the BVRA Gymnastics Center for an afternoon of exploring stations throughout the gym, including beams, ropes, foam tag, barrel game, hide-n-seek in the dark, and obstacle courses. All of our activities are modified to be age appropriate for each team.”
Alyssa Tucker, an early childhood education major at Susquehanna University, is helping with the camps this year.
“Camp is all about providing opportunities for the children to make friends, build communication skills and learn how to work together,” she said. “Campers look forward to swimming at the pool, playing at St. Mary’s park, arts and crafts at the Nature Studio and spending time at the BVRA Gymnastics Center.”
Camps include Adventure Camp for kindergarteners through eighth-graders and Nature Explorations Mini Camps for ages 3 through 5 (must be potty trained).
Themes include Making the Band (this week), Express Yourself (next week) and Celebrating the Summer (Aug. 22 through 26). That final week is available to pay per day since many kids will be going back to school then, Cunfer said.
“Making the Band activities include making musical instruments, decorating album covers, rhythm and movement activities, CD art, singing, dinging, dancing, and listening to diverse music,” Cunfer said, adding that guest speaker John Edwards will lead a drum circle. “The week ends with a camper-led Talent Show.”
During the Express Yourself Week, campers will learn diverse modes of expressing their creativity through painting, drawing, origami, poetry, journaling, storytelling and anything else the children can dream up, Cunfer said. Celebrating the Summer activities will include exploring nature, arts and crafts, sports, competitive and non-competitive games and swimming.
“All Nature Explorations mini campers will enjoy Circle Time, where they learn about the calendar, days of the week, seasons and weather,” Cunfer said. “Children will also explore music and movement activities, singing, dancing, visits to the park, and nature explorations in the Emerald Drake Play Garden and in St. Mary’s Park.”
The campers said they were having a lot of fun.
“I enjoy visiting the gymnastics center, swimming at the pool, making new friends, and the way counselors make activities match the weekly theme,” said 8-year-old Campbell Stewart, a fourth-year returning camper.
“I love going to the movies, going to the pool and having awesome friends,” said 5-year-old Ella Pishko, who is in her second year as a BVRA camper.
Camp Counselor Karina Yoder, an elementary education major from Eastern Mennonite University, has seen how much the children are enjoying BVRA’s summer camps.
“Campers are getting great experiences meeting new people and getting exposed to different cultures and backgrounds,” she said. “Our campers love swimming, arts and crafts and the activities that are planned for each camp theme.”
For more information, visit www.bvrec.org or call 570-524-4774.