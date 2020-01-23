LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority on Wednesday again nearly failed to reach a quorum of members to open meetings and vote on business.
The board on several occasions in 2019 including in early December was unable to open a voting session because a majority of the 12-member board wasn’t in attendance. At a second meeting later in December, there was a quorum to open the meeting and conduct some business. However, two members left early for other commitments, causing a delay in voting on a lease agreement for the Authority’s office space.
That trend continued at the outset Wednesday night as five members were present for the meeting’s 6 p.m. start time — Mike Glazer, Tim Hutchings, Patricia Musselman and Char Gray, all representing East Buffalo Township, and Pete Bergonia, representing Lewisburg.
Stephen Metzler, of Kelly Township, arrived shortly after 6 p.m. With just six members present, the members spoke casually about Authority happenings but Gray made clear the meeting hadn’t begun.
BVRA’s board is to have 12 members, four representatives from East Buffalo and Kelly townships along with Lewisburg. However, there are two vacancies, one each in Lewisburg and Kelly Township.
Eventually, attorney Bob Cravitz, board solicitor, said the meeting could begin with six members.
Cravitz advised that since there are only 10 appointed members, Wednesday’s quorum could be satisfied with six board members rather than seven. Jordi Comas, representing Lewisburg, arrived later during the meeting, after votes were taken, making for seven members present.
Unable to attend were members Tim Brouse and Timothy Feaster, of Kelly Township, and Luis Medina, of Lewisburg.
Board members elected officers for 2020. Bergonia remains board chair. Hutchings was elected as vice chair; Gray, treasurer; Comas, secretary.