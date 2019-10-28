LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors at Monday night's workshop session, unanimously appointed Mike Glazer to the vacant seat on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
The open seat occurred when BVRA chair Sandra Cook resigned. The Glazer appointment holds through 2021.
Supervisor Jim Murphy noted that "Mike comes with 22 years of East Buffalo Township residency. He serves currently on the Donald Heiter [Community Center] board. Mike comes highly recommended."
"Of the group of people that applied for the position [six], we had some very strong candidates," added Supervisor Char Gray. "We only had one position open, but there may be another opening in January."
A good portion of the meeting was given to a discussion of the 2020 preliminary budget, currently still in draft form, Gray said. Discussing the details of the budget was Stacey Kifolo, borough manager, via Skype.
When asked, Kifolo declined to give an initial estimate on the budget, saying there were too many variables still to be worked out. However, supervisors did say that there would be no tax increase. The millage would remain at 4.5 for the fourth year in a row. And supervisors all declined pay raises.
Overall health care costs for employees would increase by about 2 percent. And employee contribution to their individual health care plans would remain at 6 percent. Costs per employee would vary depending on their age, Kifolo noted.
The official first reading of the 2020 budget will occur at the Nov. 12 EBT meeting. That budget will subsequently be posted online for residents to see and comment on.