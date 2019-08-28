LEWISBURG — Kelly Township’s future as a member of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is a tentative one.
Stephen Metzler, one of the township’s four appointees to the Recreation Authority board, said it’s his belief the township would prefer to withdraw if given the opportunity.
The township is not a financial contributor to the Recreation Authority, unlike East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg. Those municipalities budgeted $118,352 and $66,237, respectively, in 2019 for the Recreation Authority. However, Metzler said his township’s membership was largely unknown within its municipal government.
Supervisors there within approximately the past year appointed representatives to participate as voting members at Recreation Authority meetings. The township maintains its own parks and the Recreation Authority has no stake in any youth or adult recreation activities there.
“The impression that we got is that there was no interest in negotiating financials for the budget at this time,” said Sandra Cook, Recreation Authority board chair and an appointee of East Buffalo Township.
“We didn’t even know we were on it,” Metzler said of Kelly Township’s membership.
Cook said there had been discussions in the past for the Recreation Authority to assume varied responsibilities in Kelly Township but that no agreements materialized. Char Gray, a Recreation Authority representative and supervisor of East Buffalo Township, said in the authority’s own strategic planning, taking over small parks isn’t among the short-term goals.
Metzler was the only Kelly Township representative to attend Wednesday’s meeting of the Recreation Authority board. The board has 12 members. Cook said Wednesday’s meeting was the first in four months where the board had a quorum: seven members or more — there were eight present — which allows the board to take official votes.
Kelly Township’s exit would need to be approved in separate votes by all three municipal members, Cook said.
“If there was an agreement to drop us off of it, we really wouldn’t have any (opposition) in that,” Metzler said, noting he was speaking from his own perspective and not sharing an official position of the township’s supervisors.
Cook said getting a quorum at meetings is the biggest logistical issue the board faces.
“Understanding Kelly Township doesn’t have a financial stake in it, maybe it makes sense to go in that direction,” Cook said of initiating the township’s withdrawal.
Individual department budgets within the Recreation Authority must be submitted by Sept. 30 as the board works on 2020 operational spending, Cook said.
With a quorum Wednesday, the board took a voice vote to retroactively hire its latest executive director, Shirley Nelson Brough, who was recommended by the hiring committee and began work earlier this month.
A voice vote also was used to approve former interim executive director, Tony Stafford, to become outdoor recreation director.
A voice vote is a collective “yay” or “nay,” and a voting procedure not typically used by other municipal entities to approve or disapprove hiring or significant spending. Such decisions are typically approved by a roll call vote with individual representatives voting one at a time.
The board also used a voice vote to approve an addendum to an existing maintenance agreement for the park at St. Mary and 15th streets, in which Lewisburg agrees to continue funding Recreation Authority operations. The borough agreed to an annual 2 percent increase until 2022, when the Recreation Authority would be required to solicit specific dollar-amount increases. The agreement runs until 2029 and was enacted as a result of a similar unilateral funding agreement with East Buffalo Township.
Brough noted that the Recreation Authority continues to work on closing out a grant for the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. About $36,000, originally said to be approximately $43,000, is to be transferred to the Union County Trail Authority, a new entity which took over the rail trail this year.
Brough said incomplete sales tax returns are holding up the state’s approval of the grant funding transfer. She said the sales tax relates to concession stand sales, with Cook adding that it’s related to soda sales. Cook said the issue about the incomplete tax return wasn’t discovered until about two months ago. Brough said the state likely considers it a liability.