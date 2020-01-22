LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority’s executive director outlined steps needed to reopen the indefinitely shuttered Nature’s Cool Preschool during Wednesday’s board meeting.
It remains undecided whether Nature’s Cool will return as a preschool or switch to another childcare model.
Shirley Nelson Brough said she completed an online training course last week and on Tuesday had attended a mandated orientation to achieve licensing through the state Department of Human Services.
BVRA moved in December to temporarily close Nature’s Cool after it was learned the program violated state rules for certified preschool or daycare facilities. There were a combined 38 children registered for Nature’s Cool prior to its closure. The preschool included morning and afternoon sessions.
Human Services, as expected, sent a cease and desist to BVRA last week to Nature's Cool for operating an uncertified child care center. According to a letter to BVRA, Human Services said Nature's Cool had eight children present during a site visit, exceeding the seven-child minimum for certain uncertified centers.
Brough is pursuing certification through Human Services required for daycares. Such certification, or licensing, requires a defined program. That differs from the more complex preschool certification through the Department of Education, which requires a defined curriculum along with testing measurements, Brough said.
Brough provided a list of 30 requirements necessary for Human Services compliance that include standards for ventilation, first aid training, play space sizes and safety measures as well as the condition of play equipment. She said much is already in place. Some work is needed, she said, such as developing an emergency plan and adding mulch to the play garden area at BVRA’s Warming House facility where Nature’s Cool is housed.
“Because of all of this I’m not sure we’ll be able to get the space reopened for a regular preschool in the spring,” Brough said. “I think the board should really sit and discuss if that’s the program they want to return to.”
“Is it worth going through all these steps first or should we meet and decide what to do?” board member Mike Glazer said. Glazer is a Lewisburg representative.
Obtaining a state certification for daycare is advantageous, Brough said, since it’s a must for parents to drop off any pre-school age children for staff-supervised programming. Should the certification be obtained, BVRA could build up its Keystone STARS rating with the state to two stars or more, Brough said. That could potentially open participating parents to receive subsidized funds from the state to attend Nature’s Cool, she said.
A STAR rating is how the state ranks certified daycares.
“We would be able to make the programming more available to our constituents in all of our municipalities,” Brough said.
Board members agreed discussion is necessary to define what form Nature’s Cool will take. They decided to begin talks next month at a work session at 5 p.m. Feb. 20.
Tim Hutchings, a representative of East Buffalo Township, acknowledged the existing unknown surrounding the makeup of Nature’s Cool but asked about a timeline.
“The number one question is when we’re going to open again and if we’re going to open again. That’s what we need to be thinking,” Hutchings said.
“If we would go with the preschool concept we hopefully would be ready to roll for the fall,” Brough said.
That said, with safety upgrades in the play garden area, Brough said BVRA could open in spring or summer for some parent/child programming. She said the Authority’s annual summer camp is unaffected by the certification situation. Summer camp is a part-day program and runs for 50 days, under the state’s 70-day minimum for certification.
The current after-school program is also unaffected, Brough said, since enrollment falls below the state’s seven-child minimum.