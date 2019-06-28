LEWISBURG — The finalists for the executive director position of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority are Tony Stafford, the interim director, and Shirley Brough, according to the board's chair, Sandra Cook.
The finalists will appear at a special meeting July 10 allowing the public to meet, interact and ask questions of each.
The meeting will be at the BVRA office inside the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Each candidate will appear for one hour, beginning at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
For more information, call the BVRA office at 570-524-4774.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO