LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Board suspended its child care program indefinitely beginning in January after the discovery that Nature’s Cool’s state certifications expired and in the face of sharp criticisms levied by a majority of program parents.
The program will follow the established schedule through week’s end, though the decision forces parents to immediately seek new child care options. According to Executive Director Shirley Nelson Brough, 38 children from about 34 different families attended Nature’s Cool. She said all $100 deposits paid by program parents would be returned as early as Friday.
There’s no established timetable for the return of Nature’s Cool, though the board intends to restart it sometime in the new year, according to board member Char Gray.
The state certification expired earlier this year for the nature-based preschool. However, it continued to operate. Solicitor Bob Cravitz said the board should have suspended the program once the issue surfaced.
Gray credited Brough for discovering the certification lapse. Representatives of the Department of Human Services visited the operation Friday and continue to work with the authority, Gray said.
Brough didn’t begin her job until Aug. 5. She replaced Stacey Sommerfield, who resigned in May to take a new job.
The board vote came Wednesday evening after more than 20 parents submitted a group letter criticizing the program’s direction, the qualifications of its chief educator, Kristin Walker, and Brough’s conduct toward parents and staff. Some of the parents also spoke out at the board meeting.
Parents felt misled and misinformed as the authority announced a transition from a preschool to a play garden concept without any specific teaching methodologies or philosophies. The transition was to occur in January, with the program to be renamed Nature’s Cool Play Garden.
Program rates vary. The highest cost for daily child care was $1,800 — three hours a day, five days a week for a five-month semester.
The group requested Walker pursue “appropriate training” to remain with the program, that Brough be replaced and that all parents whose children are currently enrolled be given first preference when the new program begins.
“We urge you to take these requests seriously,” parent Ryan Phillips said, reading directly from the letter as approximately 20 other parents looked on. “In addition to being concerned parents, guardians and caregivers, we count amongst us educators and not-for-profit staff and administrators with years of experience. Most importantly, we believe in the mission of the BVRA and the Nature’s Cool Playgarden, and we want to see their success both for our children and future children.”
After the meeting, Brough denied the accusations and defended Walker’s capabilities. Her support was echoed by Gray.
“I didn’t cause staff to leave,” Brough said of two of the program’s five employees. “They were already leaving when I started.”
“Maybe how you’re looking at it is Shirley caused the problem. Shirley discovered the problem. She’s been very diligent about this,” board member Mike Glazer told the parents during the meeting.
Samantha Sabo, a program parent, said she and others understood the issue concerning state certification. However, she said the parents’ collective criticisms with Brough extend beyond the matter of certification.
“We are literally worried about what is happening during the three hours we are giving our children to the BVRA to educate our children,” Sabo said.