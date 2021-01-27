The organizer of a policing forum presented public feedback advocating that the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department expand its website by adding regularly updated crime statistics, budgetary information and information on filing a complaint against an officer.
Members of the department’s police commission — a five-member civilian board appointed by Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township municipal governments — met Wednesday for a work session to review public comments and suggestions gathered during a community forum on policing last fall.
The discussion touched on the hiring process, policies and procedures and officer training. Janice Butler, who organized the fall policing forum, compiled feedback from the online event during which more than 100 attended. Butler noted nearly 80% of 24 people who replied to a post-forum survey felt the event was positive; 16% were neutral. One person felt it was a negative experience, she said.
Wednesday’s meeting attracted 15 guests including commission members.
The creation of a citizen advisory council and the revamp of the department website led all suggestions from the fall forum. The concept of such a council would be to provide recommendations and input.
Commission member Jack Malloy, a citizen appointee of East Buffalo Township, opposed the idea of a citizen advisory commission. He said the regional police commission is appointed by elected officials. They are held in account by those governing bodies which, in turn, are held in account by the public through elections.
“I’m not sure I see a need for something like that,” Malloy said.
Chief Paul Yost said he could upload his monthly report on service calls and crimes to the website. The report is compiled for monthly commission meetings and available to the public on request. A complaint form is available at the department and could be put online, though Yost noted the process would require in-person discussions depending on how far it progressed.
Complaint information is shielded from the public, Yost said, though complainants are free to discuss it with whomever.
“We usually don’t have anything that goes public unless there’s some public action that takes place,” Yost said of the department’s potential public dissemination of complaint information.
Yost was open to a suggestion raised by Butler that the department work with local agencies like Susquehanna Valley Mediation, county Children & Youth and the Diversity Council of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to supplement training in areas of diversity, crimes against children and de-escalation.
In terms of diversifying the demographics of the police department, Yost said the legal Civil Service hiring process complicates the issue. The regional department is bound by those hiring laws and candidates can’t be chosen solely on gender or race. Candidates test for a position and the department is given a list of the top three performers. From there, the department’s civil service and police commission choose whom to hire.
However, Yost said he can hire for part-time positions without going through the Civil Service process.
Butler said it could be beneficial for the department, in doing community outreach, to simply make contact with females and people of color at area high schools who expressed interest in careers in law enforcement.
Butler also suggested a broad collection of demographic information at traffic stops that could be used to refute or prove bias in issuing warnings and citations.