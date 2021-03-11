Police Chief Paul Yost requested the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission begin a search to hire a lieutenant to eventually replace him when he retires.
“In regards to my retirement, there is no set date at this time. This discussion is in the preliminary stages,” Yost said Thursday. “We want to make sure we are in a good position for a smooth transition.”
Commission members and Yost discussed the topic during Wednesday’s public board meeting. Jordi Comas, representing Lewisburg, said Yost’s request didn’t come as a surprise as he believed it was the second time the issue was raised.
“It’s thoughtful of him. He’s given us more notice than I think is required,” Comas said Thursday.
Yost is the only chief in the department’s history. It was formed in 2012. Yost served three years as Lewisburg’s police chief prior to the merger with the East Buffalo Township force. He joined the Milton police force in 1979, where he later became chief before leaving for the Lewisburg job.
The lieutenant’s position at Buffalo Valley is currently vacant. Yost said internal and external candidates will be considered. He advised the commission to conduct a search as it would for police officers and said that could be aided by an executive search through the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.
The chosen lieutenant will serve under Yost to learn the job before he leaves the post. Yost said there is no timeline yet for how long the successor would serve under him, adding that his exit might not occur until sometime in 2022.
Comas said commission members haven’t discussed the search process in depth.
“In my mind, there’s a bit of a learning curve for all of us,” Comas said.