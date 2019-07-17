LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners contracted with Unisyn Voting Solutions to provide new voting machines ahead of the fall election.
The California firm will be paid approximately $472,000 toward the implementation of 105 new machines across 26 precincts. The machines will not be active for the special election on Aug. 20, however, some will be on display for poll workers and voters to test out.
The governor’s office will reimburse 60 percent of the cost, about $283,200, while Union County received another $39,000 in federal funds for the transition, according to acting Chief Clerk Shawn McLaughlin and Elections Director Greg Katherman. The remaining funds will come from county bond proceeds and not from its general operating fund or capital improvement fund, according to finance director Jeff McClintock.
All 67 counties are mandated to replace existing machines with equipment capable of creating a verified paper record of votes cast.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO