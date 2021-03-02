MILTON — For the second year in a row, Camp Cadet has been canceled leaving Valley troopers saddened.
"There are no words to describe the feeling," Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said. Reasner is in charge of Camp Cadet for the Susquehanna Valley.
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
"I had a call with junior cadet leaders and to hear the disappointment in their voice about this being canceled really hits you in the gut," Reasner said.
Reasner said some of the fundraising efforts for the camp were also put on hold in 2020 but must resume in order to keep the camp going.
The first one will be on May 3 with a golf outing held in Milton at the Wynding Brook Golf Club, Reasner said.
Anyone interested in registering for the event or making a donation can contact Reasner at 570-524-2662. Registration for the golf outing ends on April 23.