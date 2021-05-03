MILTON — Golfers beat the rain and played 18 holes in an effort to raise money for the Greater Susquehanna valley Camp Cadet program on Monday.
During the first of two Camp Cadet golf tournaments, 30 teams participated in Monday's event in order to help raise funds for the popular summer camp.
"It's always a great time and great day to go out and support the camp," Americus Ambulance Co., general manager Bob Hare said. "We are happy to support the state police and it's a fun day."
Last year, the tournament held at Wynding Brook Golf Club, in Milton, was postponed because of COVID-19, thus setting the camp back in funds needed to help pay for the weeklong getaway.
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
Greater Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet leader and Milton trooper Mark Reasner said he was pleased with the turnout and is already looking forward to the fall tournament held in Middleburg.
"The Camp Cadet board of directors and command staff would like to thank the area businesses who supported this year's tournament with donations for raffles, prizes and hole sponsorships," Reasner said.
"We also want to thank the area golfers who participated helping make this year's tournament a great success."