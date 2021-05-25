MILTON — A Milton business wants to see the success of Camp Cadet so they decided to donate $500 to the popular child’s camp.
Showroom Shining Detailing, on Route 405, donated $500 to the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet (SVLECC) program, according to camp leader and state trooper Mark Reasner.
“Camp Cadet strives to provide a fun, structured one-week residential camp focusing on structure, teamwork, discipline and self-esteem for children ages 12 to 15 years old in Union, Montour, Snyder and Northumberland counties,” Reasner said.
Camp Cadet will return in 2022 after being postponed for two straight years due to COVID-19.