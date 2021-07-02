MILTON — Showroom Shining Detailing recently donated $500 to Camp Cadet, continuing a trend of community support for the program.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet will return next year, Milton state trooper Mark Reasner.
“We are very thankful for this and for all the donations we receive,” Reasner said. “We are thrilled to have the support of the community and we look forward to the camp returning.”
Due to COVID-19, the camp had been postponed for the past two years, but now it is set to return in the summer of 2022.
Reasner and fellow troopers continue to hold fundraisers, including golf tournaments across the Valley, Reasner said.
Blue Moser, owner of Showroom Shine said he was happy to support the camp with the donation.
Camp Cadet is a week-long program that focuses on structure, teamwork, discipline and self-esteem for youth ages 12- to 15-years-old in Union, Montour, Snyder and Northumberland counties.
