NORTHUMBERLAND — The 32nd reunion of individuals who were either counselors or attended Camp Ioka will be held this Saturday, 2-5 p.m. at the Little Girl Scout House, 340 Third St., Northumberland borough.
The reunions began in 1987, and ever since have mostly been held in restaurants, said Barbara Kistner, one of the reunion organizers. This is the first time the reunion will be held at the Little Girl Scout House, in Northumberland. "Come see Camp Ioka memorabilia," Kistner said.
Any Girl Scout who attended Camp Ioka is welcome to come to the reunion.