LEWISBURG — Registration continues for a fall camp for e-school students through the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
The camp is held on weekdays from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. through Nov. 20. It began Sept. 14 but an additional eight to nine students can still enroll, according to Executive Director Shirley Nelson Brough.
The cost is $225 weekly or $2,200 for the full term. It offers socialization for students not attending school in-person. Mentor-guided learning of nature is the program’s focus including craft-making and building, outdoor physical activities and sports.
For more information contact BVRA at 570-524-4774.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO