MILLVILLE — Although in-person camping was canceled this year at Camp Victory for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, the camp staff and volunteers are working hard to prepare virtual material for campers.
On Wednesday, intern and Bloomsburg University senior Erin Young, 22, of New Jersey, with the help of camp director Kate Stepnick, filmed a series of videos for online use for Camp Victory’s Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube accounts. The 130-acre camp in Millville that hosts thousands of kids with special needs and serious health issues will not have camp this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is such a rewarding experience for me,” said Young, who is studying psychology with a minor as a Child Life specialist. “I’m creating a lot of videos for our campers to access on our YouTube page so we can bring a little bit of Camp Victory to home.”
From spring to fall in years past, each week a different partner hosts camps for kids with cancer, spina bifida, heart disease, autism, kidney disease and many more. The camp is handicapped-accessible — for example, the treehouse has a ramp and the zip line and rock wall have specialized equipment. And there’s a Med Shed where kids can get their medical care — even chemotherapy. Camp Victory has 25 different partner groups that use the camp each year.
Young said she isn’t seeing the children face to face, but “I am feeling them in my heart and helping them through this pandemic.”
Inspired by a TikTok challenge, Stepnick filmed Young writing a word on a piece of paper and then burying it.
“The children can think of a word, whatever comes to their mind that brings them happiness and joy,” said Young. “They can go in their backyard and bury it wherever they want to so it’s their little secret. When they need a reminder they can go find that word.”
Young wrote “acceptance” on the paper as a way to show how everyone at Camp Victory is accepted.
They also filmed a virtual tour of the camp to show campers what the grounds look like without anybody there and to meet the camp mascot Scamper the Squirrel; they also filmed a Play-Doh activity and a rock painting video. The campers will be encouraged to paint their own rocks and bring them next year when they’re allowed back in person to place in a rock garden.
Young will graduate in May and 30 other students in the Child Life Program will take her place over the summer.
“It has been fun,” said Young. “Being around here brings me happiness. I feel like I belong.”
Students in the physical and occupational therapy programs at Penn College will be helping Camp Victory with the virtual programming. Most will be pre-recorded and include activities like arts/crafts, yoga, movement activity and connecting to nature, said Stepnick.
The goal is to have videos for every other day of the week. They will be debuted over the summer months. Some videos are for specific grounds while others are more generic, said Stepnick.
“We were thinking all through 2020 that things would be better, but we realized it wouldn’t happen,” said Stepnick about immunocompromised or immunosuppressed campers. “It was a heartbreaking decision but the safest decision.”