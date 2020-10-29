LEWISBURG — Campus Theatre announced reopening dates for members and the general public.
The theater at 413 Market St. reopens to members Nov. 6-8 and the general public beginning Nov. 13. The members-only screenings are free.
Socially distanced seating is limited to 60 customers and masks are mandatory at all times while inside the theater.
Health-safety measures include plexiglass around the concession stand, hand sanitizer stations, consistent cleaning, sanitizing misting between shows and the reopening of the ticket booth as the point of entry.
The members-only weekend showings are: 8 p.m. Nov. 6, “Singin’ in the Rain;” 1 p.m. Nov. 7, “The Wizard of Oz;” 8 p.m. Nov. 7, “Casablanca;” 5 p.m. Nov. 8, “Citizen Kane.” The showing for the public opening Nov. 13 hasn't been announced.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO