LEWISBURG — Campus Theatre temporarily closed once again.
Its Board of Directors closed due to the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. It reopened in early November for the first time since the pandemic caused its closure in March.
In a message to supporters, the Campus Theatre thanked the community for its support during the past eight months to sustain basic operations.
The theater established a new online fundraising campaign at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/campaign-to-sustain-the-campus-theatre/scotta-magnelli. The cost of a night out from donors is sought to continue to help defray basic costs.