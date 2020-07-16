Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg set a tentative reopening date as theater staff works to create a safe movie-going experience amid the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
A members-only soft opening will be held Aug. 21-23 while the theater opens to the general public Aug. 28-30. Masks are a must, the theater will operate at half-capacity and will be marked to aid in social distancing, according to Executive Director Scotta Magnelli.
“Everything is carved in Jello because of the current situation,” Magnelli said, underscoring the volatile nature of making plans during a pandemic.
The theater will operate for the general public on weekend evenings only for the foreseeable future, though a kid-friendly matinee is under consideration, Magnelli said. Tickets will be purchased at the vintage box office beneath the marquee, rather than indoors.
The box office had been closed for years and needed some repairs, namely climate control for a salesperson and computer system, Magnelli said. Some water damage is under repair inside the theater and will be finished ahead of reopening, she said.
Every other row of seats will be cordoned off. Expect three empty seats between movie-goers, however, groups of 2 or 3 will be seated together if they’re of the same household, Magnelli said. Members can call ahead to reserve seats, even for slightly larger groups, but this option isn’t open to the public.
“Once they’re seated in their seats, they will be able to take off the mask,” Gabriele Antensteiner, front of house manager and membership coordinator, said. “With 6-foot distancing, we’ll end up with 120 (customers) max. That would be a good number for us.”
The theater will be cleaned after each show while bathrooms and high-touch surfaces will be disinfected throughout the show, Magnelli said. The concession stand is fitted with plexiglass, and hand-sanitizing stations are expected throughout the theater.
Free movies are anticipated in Hufnagle Park beginning July 27. Monday Movies by Moonlight is a community initiative to invite folks and families to the park for a movie-going, social-distancing experience. Showtime is 8 p.m. and the project expects to continue into mid-September, Magnelli said.
“Let’s hope the weather cooperates. We can have all our ducks in a row and we might have a thunderstorm come up so, who knows?” Antensteiner said.
Campus Theatre temporarily closed during the business shutdowns in mid-March and hasn’t yet reopened. It’s continued to offer a virtual screening room at its website, www.campustheatre.org, offering independent films not available on streaming services at the time they debuted on the website. The theater receives half the cost of purchase, Magnelli said.
Online rentals have been OK, Magnelli said, but memberships and donations are key to the theater’s survival.
Magnelli said the Campus Theatre will soon offer a donate-by-month membership option. New memberships and tax-deductible donations are sought to sustain the theater and its community initiatives.
“We survive in large part due to our membership. We are getting along. We are getting by. Membership is a huge part of the reason why we are able to sustain through being closed. Our member base has not changed over the last year, which is pretty remarkable. That shows how much support the Campus Theatre has in the community,” Magnelli said.