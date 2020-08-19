Campus Theatre in Lewisburg delayed its planned reopening.
Executive Director Scotta Magnelli said new dates haven’t been set for the theater’s reopening. The theater was to reopen to members only beginning Friday and to the general public starting Aug. 28.
Magnelli cited rising case counts of COVID-19 in Union County as well as ongoing restrictions instituted by state government as it works to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to Magnelli, the state presently restricts attendance at single-screen theaters to 25 people. Max capacity at Campus Theatre is 340 people, she said.
“That’s just not financially feasible for us,” Magnelli said of the near 93-percent reduction in seating capacity.
“There’s a rumor going around town that we’re closing permanently but that is absolutely not the case,” Magnelli said. “When we get the go-ahead that it’s safe, we’ll absolutely be opening.”
Campus Theatre planned to reopen at half-capacity maximum and require face coverings for guests when they weren’t seated. Movie-goers would have been spaced inside the theater to meet the 6-foot social distancing standard.
The theater continues to host free films for the public: Movies by Moonlight, 8 p.m., Mondays, Hufnagle Park on Market Street in Lewisburg. The shows run through Sept. 28 and are weather-dependent. Magnelli said the event has routinely drawn about 100 people. Attendees are spread out in the park in designated spots and are required to wear face coverings when not seated.
A full listing of upcoming films is available at www.campustheatre.org. Campus Theatre continues to offer a virtual screening room at its website, offering independent films not available on streaming services at the time they debuted on the website. The theater receives half the cost of purchase, Magnelli said.