LEWISBURG — Oscar's big night was the Campus Theatre's big event on Sunday.
The theater held its 2020 Red Carpet Party, an annual event for members and non-members alike to watch the Academy Awards on the big screen and enjoy some cocktails and appetizers.
"We're expecting 75 to 100," Executive Director Scotta Magnelli said at the event was getting under way. "It's hard to tell with the walk-ins."
The fundraising event for the nonprofit historic theatre was free for Campus Theatre members, $20 for non-members, who attended dressed in gowns and tuxedos.
"We do a bar, and we have local restaurants generous enough to donate the food," Magnelli added. "It's a fundraiser, but it's also a members event."
She said the theater has 630 members.
"Our membership has increased nicely over the years," she said.
The theater has held the event on Oscar night dating back to 2008.
"Our board members basically coordinated the whole thing," said Donna Padilla, director of outreach and fundraising.
Dawn Moyer, 63, the biggest Elton John fan in the house, judging by the glittery jacket and hat and star-shaped sun glasses, not surprisingly counted the movie "Rocket Man" as her favorite, though it was not among the Best Picture nominees. It was nominated for Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."
Moyer, of the Montandon area, was having a good time, taking pictures and enjoying the atmosphere. She also had her picture taken with the living Oscar statue.
She said she has seen movies at the Campus Theatre but had never been to a red-carpet event there.
"This is the first one," she said.
Mary Welker, of Stonington, a Campus Theatre member, has come to the red-carpet gala nearly every year.
She noted people where putting in bids for the movie posters on display along the walls.
"It's well worth coming," said Welker, 80. "They always have a fun event."