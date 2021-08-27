LEWISBURG — Limited seating is available at the Campus Theatre on Saturday to catch a sneak preview of the new Ken Burns 4-part documentary, Muhammad Ali to air on PBS next month.
Admission is free and open to the public for the showing at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg.
The three-time heavyweight champion challenged racial prejudice and religious bias, inspiring billions of fans worldwide with his message inside and outside the boxing ring. Before the series starts on PBS Sept. 19 join WVIA for a free preview screening, discussion and prize giveaway.