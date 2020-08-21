DANVILLE — Cancer survivor Becky Cunfer will host a free Family Fun Day today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, East Market Street in Danville.
"I am a cancer survivor, and now cancer-free," Cunfer said. "I am excited to be getting ready to bring some extra inspiration to the Danville Community. Its going to be a fun day for all."
In 2012, Becky established a 501.C.3. nonproft organization called Evergrowing Inspirations to share her love for the outdoors. From its beginning summer camp programs hosted at Overlook Deer Farm in Lehighton to its most recent years at Hunters’ Dairy Freez near Danville, Evergrowing Inspirations has continued to evolve.This evening's event also is the official relaunch of Evergrowing Inspirations, now located at the church.
Activities will include outdoor games, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, wildlife exhibits, gardening fun, prize giveways and fall program registration. For more information about Becky and Evergrowing Inspirations, visit www.EvergrowingInspirations.com.