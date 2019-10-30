Six candidates vie for five director positions on the Lewisburg Area School Board when the general election gets underway Tuesday.
Each available position is a full term of four years.
Four of the six candidates seek reelection: Democrat Erin Jablonski and Virginia Zimmerman, Jordan Fetzer and Cory Heath, all of whom cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans.
Former director Tera Unzicker-Fassero, who cross-filed, seeks a return to the board. Also seeking election is Republican Mary Byerly Gajda.
Gajda is a caregiver and entrepreneur who had co-owned the former Victorian Lady, Lewisburg.
Jablonski is a chemical engineering professor who was first elected to a full term on the board in 2015. Zimmerman is an english professor, having won a two-year term in 2017. Both work at Bucknell University.
Unzicker-Fassero is an optometrist at Vision Max in Montoursville. An active participant in past board elections, Unzicker-Fassero was appointed to a two-year term at the start of 2012 and in the 2013 election, won a four-year term. She lost a reelection bid in 2017.
Fetzer is a businessman who operates DogWatch Hidden Fences and in early October purchased Brookpark Pet Supply, Lewisburg. He won a full term in 2015.
Heath is retired with two decades of management experience. He was twice was appointed to serve two-year board vacancies and now seeks election to a full term.
Board President Kathy Swope, who’s served more than 20 years on the board, announced earlier this year she would not seek another term in office.
Among the challenges awaiting the school board after it reorganizes in January post-election is the search and hiring of a new superintendent.
Superintendent Steve Skalka announced this school year would be his last. He’s working through June to fulfill his three-year contract. Skalka joined the district at the start of the 2017-18 school year after being chosen to replace former superintendent Mark DiRocco, who retired in December 2016 after spending 22 years in the district including 14 years as its chief administrator.
The school board voted earlier this month to contract with the Pennsylvania School Board Association at a cost of $12,500 to conduct a candidate search and screen applicants to replace Skalka. Board directors will eventually take the lead by interviewing candidates and appointing the new hire.