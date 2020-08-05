DANVILLE — Green Thumb Industries (GTI) will host a job fair on Thursday at the F.Q. Hartman Recreation Area, 400 W. Front St., Danville.
Residents interested in learning about available jobs at GTI's cannabis growing facility in Danville can attend between 3 and 7 p.m.
Employees of the cannabis consumer cannabis grower and retailer will be available to meet with applicants. All interviews will be conducted 6 feet apart and masks are required. Green Thumb is looking to fill roughly 30 jobs on its production, grow, lab, security and transportation teams. All current employment opportunities with GTI are listed at www.gtigrows.com/careers.
GTI, based in Chicago, owns 13 manufacturing facilities and licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets.
— JOE SYLVESTER