NEW COLUMBIA — Fourth-grade student Olivia Morgan wants to open her own business.
The 10-year-old girl from New Columbia was one of the elementary students at White Deer Elementary School on Thursday who witnessed a presentation from high school students in the district's career and technology education (CTE) programs. The presentations are part of the district’s Career and Technology Appreciation Month in February.
"I like brand management," said Olivia, noting the accounting presentation was her favorite. "I want to own my own cafe soon. It (brand management) will help me get the word out."
Amanda Smith-Derck, the cooperative education coordinator, said 12 CTE students in 10th through 12th grades visited 100 students at James F. Baugher Elementary School in the morning and 40 at White Deer in the afternoon. They were representing six of the seven programs: automotive, technology, construction, criminal justice, early childhood education, accounting and agriculture.
"We are giving fourth-graders an opportunity to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) careers associated with our programs at the high school," said Smith-Derck. "It's a great opportunity for the students to learn about different careers. This gives them a different taste of careers they may not have heard of before."
Smith-Derck said it's important to get all ages interested in career exploration.
"It might pique an interest," she said.
The criminal justice program demonstrated fingerprinting with lotion and cocoa power, the construction program demonstrated electricity and circuits, the accounting program demonstrated brand management and logos, the automotive program demonstrated engines, the early education program demonstrated different scientific concepts via videos, and the agriculture program demonstrated animal care.
Juniors Tori Gordner and Hilhary Baez, both 16, of Milton, taught the younger students about agriculture by showing them how to care for Echo the Gecko.
"We brought supplies for Echo," said Gordner. "We told them about defenses and habitats."
"And fun facts," said Baez.
Geckos, said Baez, have third eyes used to sense birds and other predators. They also can detach their tails if needed and regrow them.
"It was so much fun," said Baez. "We got to be with the students and show them how to take care of the lizard."
Gordner said she plans to be a veterinarian for large animals. Baez said she plans to work either with plants or animals in the agriculture field.
The district has several activities and events as part of the Career and Technology Appreciation Month. Business and government leaders already toured the program earlier this month, 43 new students members joined the National Technical Honor Society and several students places in the Skills USA competition at the district level.
Senior Ethan Minium placed third for automotive, junior Braxton Hartman placed third for accounting, senior Gabbie Whitenight placed second for early childhood education and senior Aiden Keiser placed second in criminal justice.
On Feb. 24, the district is hosting "What's For Lunch?" Parents of CTE students are invited to come in to eat lunch with their child and tour the program.
On March 1, the district is hosting the CTE Olympics. All of the students enrolled in a CTE program compete against each other in various activities particular to their CTE programs. For example, all students will flip tires, simulate milking a cow, or hammer nails, among other activities.