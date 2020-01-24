SUNBURY — Michael Panzetta said he came to the PA CareerLink Healthcare Job Fair on Thursday with an upbeat attitude.
The Milton resident worked as a medical lab technician for the last two years at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, which is closing by March 31. He came to the job fair to see what his options were as he looks for another job in his field.
"It was kind of abrupt, almost blindsiding," said Panzetta at the Albright Center for the Arts at 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury. "I want to keep a positive point of view. There could be something better."
The event was specifically planned in response to the UPMC closure, but it was also opened to the public, said Jamie Mercaldo, site administrator for PA CareerLink Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties.
"The hope is that people affected by the closure of UPMC Susquehanna will be able to network with other local employers who are looking to hire," she said. "We typically host a couple of big job fairs a year in the spring and in the fall, and when a need arises."
Job seekers were invited to meet with approximately 20 employers from throughout the region. Participating employers range from hospitals, long term care facilities, home health agencies, and more. Positions available include RN, LPN, CNA, home health aide, service positions and more, she said.
Mercaldo said "only a few" UPMC employees came into the CareerLink in Sunbury so far for job information. She assumed that was because the hospital isn't fully closed yet.
Geisinger has 2,000 jobs
Hevyn Dimm, a talent specialist for human resources at Geisinger, said the hospital system has nearly 2,000 open jobs. They were not created specifically in response to UPMC's closure in Sunbury, she said.
"We're recruiting for many of our open positions," said Dimm. "A lot of people think it's just nurses, but that's not the case. We're recruiting for environmental service workers, food service workers, respiratory therapists, lab techs, really anything you can think of."
Dimm said the open positions can correlate with the jobs that are lost from UPMC closing.
"We've hired some people already from UPMC," she said. "We're excited to have them join our team."
UPMC officials put ambulance companies on notice that the emergency room will not be accepting ambulance transports starting Jan. 28.
Walk-in patients will continue to be accepted until Jan. 31. Hospital officials announced on Dec. 6 that the hospital would be closing for good on March 31. On Jan. 31, all inpatient services including behavioral health, emergency department and surgical services including inpatient and outpatient will cease operations. Behavioral health stopped accepting admissions on Jan. 17 and all inpatient behavioral health admissions are being accommodated at UPMC’s regional behavioral health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, UPMC officials said.
The Sunbury hospital will continue to offer outpatient services, including laboratory, imaging, occupational health, and physician outpatient offices until March 31, according to UPMC.