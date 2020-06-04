CareerLink offices are increasing virtual services and offering limited in-person appointments for job seekers and employers in counties in the green reopening phase across Pennsylvania.
Virtual services have been provided continuously for job seekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those services include: adult education, all employer services, career counseling, job and resume assistance.
While customers are strongly encouraged to continue using virtual services, offices will begin accepting appointments for limited on-site services as their respective counties move to the green phase. Those services include: copying and faxing documents for unemployment compensation (UC) office; employer services; individual customer appointments to complete program paperwork for Workforce Innovation programson-site educational assessment; and use of the PA CareerLink® resource room for job search activity To schedule an appointment for limited on-site services, contact your local PA CareerLink office.
To protect the health and safety of customers and staff and to continue following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, UC courtesy telephones will not be available in PA CareerLink offices until further notice.