Public housing authorities in the Valley will receive more than $191,00 in new funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher program as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Authorities that received money include the Housing Authority of Montour County, for Danville, $12,434; Housing Authority of the County of Union, for Lewisburg, $65,848; Housing Authority of the County of Northumberland, Milton, $51,358; Snyder County Housing Authority, Middleburg, $20,662; Shamokin Housing Authority, $19,314; and Sunbury Housing Authority, $22,382.
"In all, Pennsylvania will receive more than $8.1 million to help public housing authorities provide safe, clean, reliable housing to the communities they serve," said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, on Thursday. Eighty-three different housing authorities across the Commonwealth will be able to use funding from the Housing Choice Voucher program to ensure they can meet emerging needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain existing programs.