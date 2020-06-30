CARES funds to repair or replace home heating units for residents are available through Aug. 31 or until funds are spent. Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), said the service is available to income-qualifying residents in Montour, Snyder, and Union counties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are still funds left and Fox urged residents to apply.
“Many people are facing financial hardships right now," she said. "We want to let people know these funds are still available. Because it’s summer, many people aren’t thinking about repairing or replacing their heating units, but it’s the perfect time to do repairs since the funds are available and it’s warm out."
For those whose heat source is malfunctioning, they should call their county assistance office. The county assistance office will forward the completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign to a subcontractor. "
County assistance office numbers are as follows: Montour, 570-275-7430; Snyder, 570-374-8126; and Union, 570-524-220.
— RICK DANDES