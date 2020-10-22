SUNBURY — The second round of the Northumberland County CARES Act funding will provide emergency responders in Northumberland County with new radios worth $2.3 million.
The 248 radios from Motorola Solutions cost $1,121,762 while the programming to match the new system set up in 2017 costs $1,178,328. The county has already assigned more than $3.7 million of the county's $8.2 million allocation of CARES funding, which provides payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The digital narrowband 911 communication system went live in May 2017 with a host of problems and an additional $5.2 million plan was approved to fix and maintain the system. The new radios should solve lingering issues as well as a separate issue with Schuylkill County where the two emergency systems had difficulty communicating back and forth.
"This is the greatest thing," said county Emergency Management Director Steve Jeffery. "It was unbudgeted, and one of the struggles we've been dealing with over the years. This is long overdue to happen and it will be a benefit to Northumberland County."
The radios are ordered and the goal is to have them in-house, programmed and ready for use before Dec. 30. Law enforcement will be giving up the old Kenwood radios for the new Motorola and the fire department radios will get flash upgrades, Jeffery said.
The biggest lingering issues were dead spots around the county. The upgrades will allow the 911 center to do over-the-air programming and upgrades without ever physically touching the radios, encryption for secure channels and relocated the 911 communication center if a COVID outbreak occurs, said Jeffery.
The radios fall under the CARES fundings because emergency responders will be responding to COVID-related calls and they must be able to efficiently communicate over the radios, said Jeffery.
CARES assigned
Planning and economic development coordinator Justin Skavery said the county has already committed $1,250,000 toward DRIVE, an economic development council that will help expand the county's broadband internet. Public safety also received $15,918 for Aeroclave, a decontamination unit for vehicles, and $12,557 for laptops.
Additionally, the elections office received $23,731; the courts received $6,555; the jail in Coal Township received $118,767; the assessment office received $4,336; the sheriff office received $3,873; and the probation office received $30,000.
The prison requested funding for a body scanner and a fingerprint scanner, masks, beds in the quarantine section, cleaning supplies and other items to keep the place sanitary. The election office requested funding for a new scanner and manpower to help with the expected high volume of mail-in ballots. The assessment, sheriff and probation departments all requested laptops.
The courts were originally approved for $81,000, which included plans for a fourth courtroom in the Northumberland County Courthouse. Skavery said the commissioners reevaluated that request and will place the courtroom project back into the overall courthouse renovation project.
The county received CARES requests from 14 municipalities, four school districts, 43 nonprofit organizations and 25 small businesses, all of which requested more than $3.5 million, said Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
The commissioners with the assistance of the SEDA-Council of Governments and Skavery will review the requests and determine which are eligible for funding. Schiccatano said he anticipates the next round of funding will go toward municipalities.