Nearly $13.5 million of the $15 million CARES Act-funded Dairy Indemnity Program was still available for farmers to claim in direct relief payments, said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, on Friday.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the early days, we saw Pennsylvania's dairy farmers face devastating losses," he said. "Hard work, sweat and tears went with milk poured down the drain. We all saw it, the legislature recognized it, and we met it with a $15 million direct relief payment program. Don't leave this money on the table — apply today and receive $1,500."