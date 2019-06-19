SHAMOKIN — Joyce Thomas learned to drive at age 39 at the request of her husband.
Thomas, now age 83, of Coal Township, still drives long after her husband passed away.
"I'm glad he asked," said Thomas. "When he passed away, what would I have done? If I don't drive, who will take me to where I want to go?"
Thomas and other older drivers from the Shamokin Senior Action Center on Wednesday morning participated in AAA's CarFit in the parking lot across from the senior center. In collaboration with the American Society on Aging, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association, the program brings in trained technicians to conduct a comprehensive 12-point check of a senior’s vehicle, and then recommend helpful adjustments to make driving safer and more enjoyable.
The U.S. Census Bureau determined that by 2030, there will be an estimated 58.9 million drivers age 65 and older.
Kimberly Smith, a safety press officer with PennDOT, said technicians check headlights, blinkers, emergency lights, parking brakes, distance from the steering wheel and side mirrors.
"One of the things we see commonly misused are side mirrors," said Smith. "A lot of people were trained to have them turned so you see the side of your car. If you think about it, you never need to see the back of your car, you know it's behind you. What you need to see are the lines beside you."
The program is to help seniors who can still drive remain on the road safely, she said.
"We understand that people don't want to give up driving," said Smith. "It is a sense of freedom when you are able to drive. Seniors are reluctant to change and stop crying, but we can work with them to stay as safe as possible when they are driving."
Ethel Dinklocker, 72, of Coal Township, has been driving since age 16. She said the program was "educational" and taught her how to get rid of blind spots.
"I don't like depending on other people," said Dinklocker. "I like doing what I want to do when I want to do it, and I'm capable of doing it."
Dinklocker said she drives to work part time at Knoebels Amusement Resort, on roadtrips to casinos with friends and plans to attend a wedding in Athens this weekend.
Smith and the technicians were at the Mount Carmel Senior Action Center on Monday. They will be at the Herndon Senior Action Center at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5.