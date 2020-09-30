SUNBURY — An accused carjacker from Nanticoke apologized in Northumberland County Court on Wednesday for his actions, citing mental health issues that led to 26 total charges across four cases in two counties on Aug. 5, 2019.
Michael Coombs, 30, was sentenced by Judge Hugh Jones to time served of 413 days to 23 months after he pleaded no contest to a felony count of robbery and a felony count of theft by unlawful taking related to the case in Northumberland County. By pleading no contest, Coombs is not admitting guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
"I'm very sorry for everything I did," said Coombs via videoconference from Snyder County Prison. "I realize I have to stay on my mental health medication. I hope the people I hurt will learn to forgive me sometime in the future."
Police charged Coombs with two carjackings and two thefts in Union and Northumberland counties on Aug. 5, 2019, having been charged with a total of 26 counts across four cases. The sentencing on Wednesday was for the part of the incident that occurred in Northumberland County.
Police said he shoplifted clothing from a Walmart outside Lewisburg and stole a phone from a truck at the Sheetz parking lot in Kelly Township. Police said he threatened a woman with a gun and took her car in the parking lot of the McCann School Of Business & Technology in Kelly Township, Union County, and then threatened a second woman named Natalie Neglio along Route 405 in Delaware Township Northumberland County, forced her out of the car and took the car north on Route 15.
Watsontown police encountered the stolen vehicle near South Williamsport and Coombs was taken into custody following a pursuit and several crashes, police said.
Defense Attorney Michael Suders said Coombs "wasn't in his right state of mind" and has a home plan where he will receive proper care for his mental health once released.
"These are serious charges," Jones said. "You probably affected these people's lives in ways they have never been affected before. I hope you regret what you did and I never see you again."
Jones also ordered Coombs to pay $200 in fines, plus court costs and fees, and to pay $19,326 in restitution, which consists of $496 to the victim compensation fund, $546 to Neglio, $9,902 to Erie Insurance, $1,279 to Kevin Huther whose car was damaged by Coombs and $7,103 to Penn National Insurance. Twelve other charges related to the Northumberland County case, including eight other felony counts, were dropped.
"I do feel regret for the things I did," Coombs said.
The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward.
The other three cases in Union County, which have been consolidated, are pending. Coombs, who is still held on a combined $157,500 bail for those cases, has no scheduled court dates at this time.