RIVERSIDE — Joanne Brown has seen a lot of opioid overdoses in her work as an emergency medical technician.
She is doing what she can to try to prevent them.
Brown, 58, a captain with the Thornhurst Township Ambulance in Lackawanna County, a firefighter and a registered nurse, organized the “Cars for Kacie Street Rod and Custom Jamboree,” held over the weekend at the Danville Airport in Riverside.
The event designed to help bring awareness and educate the public about the disease of addiction on behalf of Kacie’s Cause, a nonprofit organization started by Andrew and Donna Rumford and family, of Kennett Square. It’s named after their daughter, Kacie, who overdosed on heroin in 2013 at age 23.
The organization was formed to educate communities about the widespread use of opioids, substance use disorders and promote the availability of prevention and treatment.
In addition to cars and trucks from host Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom Association, the show included food stands, music, door prizes, a silent auction, 50/50 drawings and top 20 awards, as well as public information stands and Brown’s demonstrations of how to use Narcan, a brand name of the medication naloxone, a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
“What we do is we actually do training on Narcan,” she said. “We try to save lives as best as we can.”
She said there still remains a stigma against people who have an addiction.
“We try to overcome that,” said Brown, who is with the Pocono Region chapter, one of eight Kacie’s Cause groups.
She recalled an ambulance call to a home where she was giving CPR to a woman who had overdosed. She happened to look up to see the woman’s daughter, as the daughter asked, “Is my mom going to die tonight?”
She said she would try her best to save her mom. That woman made it, but there are many more.
“I’ve been to many, many emergencies where there’s been heroin overdoses,” Brown said.
Harry Featherman, of Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom Association, of Berwick, got the car show part together for the weekend event. The association hosts car shows for a number of area charities. He learned about Rumford’s interest in car shows through Facebook, he said.
“I’ve been holding car shows a long time,” Featherman said. “We’re actually talking about a show on July 4th weekend.”
Brown said the car show Saturday and Sunday was the first car show she was involved with, but others are planned for October, near Thornhurst, and another next year.
She said she likes the Danville area, though, and is considering moving here with her son.
Brown, who also is studying to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner, said she almost died from COVID-19, but was saved by Geisinger Community Medical Center, in Scranton. She said she still gets short of breath at times.
That hasn’t stopped her in her work.
“I want to make a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “I truly love what I do.”