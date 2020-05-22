SUNBURY — The criminal case against one of two brothers accused of raping two young girls over a two-year period was dismissed on Thursday in Northumberland County Court.
Judge Paige Rosini granted the defense motion and dismissed the case against Michael Kramer, 37, because an expert determined he was not mentally competent to stand trial. Kramer and his 22-year-old brother Mark Kramer were both charged by Mount Carmel Police with six felonies and two misdemeanor charges related to rape and sexual assault. Mark Kramer also faces an additional count of rape.
In July 2018, President Judge Saylor determined that Mark Kramer was also not competent enough to stand trial at this time. The charges have not yet been dismissed.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward presented a mental evaluation from Dr. Terri Calvert, a psychiatrist from Williamsport, that indicated Michael Kramer was not competent to proceed with the case and there was no substantial probability that he will. Seward did not dispute the conclusion.
Michael Kramer is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl at two locations in Mount Carmel between Jan. 1, 2015, and Feb. 12, 2017. Mark Kramer is accused of raping the same girl and another 11-year-old girl at the same places and time frame as his brother.
The victims’ parents reported the incidents to police on Feb. 12, 2017.
Michael Kramer, who was not present for the hearing in person or by video, was represented by attorney Michael Broda.