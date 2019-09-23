SUNBURY — A 19-year-old man from Atlas involved in an attempted homicide case as a 14-year-old successfully requested a delay on new charges related to the theft of two handguns in Northumberland County.
Defense Attorney John Broda, on behalf of his client Gage Hertzog, told Judge Hugh Jones on Monday that they received discovery evidence and they need more time to review the documents. Hertzog, who was adjudicated delinquent in August 2016 on a felony count of aggravated assault, appeared via videoconference.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn did not object to the motion.
Hertzog is facing eight felony charges: two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and firearms being carried without a license.
While doing work at the residence of Barrett Bolam in Mount Carmel in April, police say Hertzog pried open a locked box and took two handguns. When Bolam confronted Hertzog on July 2, police said the teenager returned both guns to him fully loaded with a round in the chamber. Hertzog allegedly said he took them because he didn't think they were registered, Bolam told police.
Hertzog and his grandmother Carol Whary, 67, were accused of firing an AK-47 at Whary's stepson, Dean Whary, after an argument in December 2014. She was acquitted of attempted criminal homicide and all related charges except endangering the welfare of children at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015. Hertzog, who is no longer under juvenile supervision, had attempted homicide and related charges dropped.
No new court dates are currently scheduled.