SUNBURY — A reentry case manager who has been working with inmates at the Northumberland County Jail since early January introduced himself via phone call at the prison board public meeting on Wednesday morning.
Corey Houser, who works through the Central Susquehanna Opportunities on a grant from the Pennsylvania Coalition on Crime and Delinquency, will be working with inmates at the jail in Coal Township to reintegrate them back into society. The goal is to reduce recidivism and prevent incarceration from reoccurring over and over.
"First, we must give inmates the tools to reintegrate successfully," said Houser. "We already know some of the things inmates will need when they are released. They will need proper identification, behavioral and mental health treatment, and educational services."
Others will be housing, medical assistance and other government programs. He plans to coordinate these services to ensure every individual has the resources needed to successfully return to society and live a life free of criminal behavior if he or she chooses.
"To stop the revolving door of prison it takes commitment by the individual and an investment by the community in a Reentry Program," said Houser. "We are setting up a Reentry Coalition in Northumberland County. The coalition will be all the counties' resources available to reintegrate inmates back into society successfully."
His job will be to help individuals in and out of prison, develop a plan, and coordinate all the resources to give inmates the best chance at a self-sufficient life without criminal activity, he said.
"By investing in Reentry, we can reduce the costs of incarceration, by reducing recidivism and make our communities safer," he said.
President Judge Saylor, who serves as the prison board chairman, said he frequently wants to know a defendant's home plan before they are released. He said he would be discussing the program with court administration and probation.
Warden Bruce Kovach said Houser has been working with the jail for about a month. He has been visiting with inmates and introducing himself.
"One thing we miss when an inmate goes back into the community is follow up, especially with mental health and drug issues," said Kovach. "Hopefully this will be set up as I envisioned it. The services won't just end at the jail. Hopefully, by getting these services they stay out of trouble and stay out of jail."
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said programs like these are increasing in popularity for mostly non-violent offenders.
Houser said he has a year to set up a coalition. A steering committee consisting of court administration, probation, mental health services, jail staff will guide that process.
In other business, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he has been negotiating with PrimeCare Medical for a reduced rate if the jail population goes below 250 inmates. The approximate costs if $100,000 a month, he said.