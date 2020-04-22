U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania and a former head of the Center for Disease Control answered dozens of coronavirus questions ranging from an explanation of the recently passed $320 billion Senate bill to fund small businesses to more technical discussions of potential cures, testing and vaccines at a Wednesday afternoon tele-town hall.
Part of that new funding bill, Casey said in his opening remarks, $70 billion, "is earmarked for hospitals, because a lot of them are having trouble. There is also an additional $25 billion for testing.
"One of the national failures has been the testing problem, it is beyond description," Casey said. But he hopes the $25 billion in the new bill would allow the healthcare system to ramp things up "and do a lot more testing."
Testing is important added Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, formerly of the CDC, now executive vice president and chief patient officer, Strategic Communications, Merck.
"The early failure to test really set us back," she explained. "There are two types of tests, one is for the actual virus and the other is the test for past or recent infection. The highest order of testing is for the virus. The second important use of the test is where you don't have widespread cases of the virus. So if someone does have COVID-19 and you can identify that person ... you can then quarantine who that person has come in contact with and thereby limit the spread of the virus."
That's the way to eventually open up the economy again, she said.
"This isn't an easy time," Gerberding said, but "in my lifetime, I have never seen a situation where the science has gotten off the ground faster. We have more than 70 vaccine candidates already in exploration and five are already in early-stage clinical trials with people. And there have been many approaches to treatment. So while we don't have answers yet in the way of proven treatments and vaccine, I believe that ultimately we will be able to win the war on this infection."
Casey and Gerberding took calls from around the state — none of the callers were identified with more than a first name. But one caller mentioned a treatment — she had heard of a doctor in New York who claimed to have successfully treated COVID-19 patients.
Gerberding called the report anecdotal and said there were no proven treatments to cure patients. Many treatments are being tried to help people, she admitted but said any treatment had to be scientifically tested.
Another person asked about whether a mask protected people. Gerberding said that surgical masks worn by healthcare workers on the front line were necessary. For others, such as ordinary people out and about, a cloth mask covering the nose and mouth was sufficient, as long as you wash your hands and don't touch your face.
Asked about recent comments by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, warning of a potentially worse second wave of coronavirus in the fall, Gerberding said "It is more likely than not that there will be new waves of this infection because even though it feels like it is overpowering us right now the vast majority of us have not been exposed.
The typical pattern of these viruses is that they do come in waves, she said. "The fear is that coronavirus stage two might coincide with our usual seasonal influenza virus outbreak."
But Gerberding said the health care system is making "incredible progress" and that it will be more prepared for an outbreak.
She did advise that "particularly this year, it would be a good idea to get a flu shot, even though it might not completely protect you from the flu it will reduce your risk of needing hospitalization or worse."