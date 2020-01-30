The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump must include "relevant witnesses and relevant documents" to ensure a fair trial, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said.
The Pennsylvania Democrat held a conference call with media Thursday to talk about the how the Republican-controlled Senate has not determined if it will allow any witnesses or introduce evidence as they consider the case against Trump who is accused of withholding financial aid from Ukraine after asking the foreign country's leader to investigate Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger in this year's election.
Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is not relevant to the case, Casey said, but others, including former national security advisor John Bolton who has written a book that includes information corroborating some of the evidence against Trump, should be heard.
"I don't know how you can make the argument (against witnesses) with a straight face," he said, adding that he's disturbed by Trump's push for the trial to be over by Sunday.
"It's disturbing agenda-setting that the president wants it wrapped up by the Super Bowl," said Casey. "Americans expect a rigorous and thorough" examination of the evidence.
Casey referred to as "offensive" the argument made by Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz that even if the president abused his power it isn't a basis for removing him from office.
"All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor," he said, citing an often repeated quote. "Sometimes you go to jail for violating the public trust."
After describing Trump's behavior in office as autocratic, Casey said he would wait for the trial to conclude and decide how he will vote following the deliberations.