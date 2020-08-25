U.S. Senator Bob Casey said given a state unemployment rate of 13.7 percent, a New Deal-like work program was necessary to get Pennsylvanians back to work on a large scale
"We need a W.P.A. — a Works Progress Administration — like program, and that means a lot of federal money," Casey said. "We can't turn to state, county governments, or the private sector. They would be partners. But we need a transformative program."
The goal of the program, Casey said, is to employ up to 40 percent of the unemployed. One of the ways this could be accomplished is through a focus on rebuilding and strengthening the state's infrastructure, "on a large scale. We need to rebuild the country as we re-employ the country," he said.
The program would be federally supported but locally developed and would have to be flexible to accommodate local decisions and strategies, he added.
Casey did not put an estimated price on the program, during a video conference Tuesday. The Congressional Budget Office would determine the overall cost, which will be dependent on the overall economic conditions. Casey is calling for a New Deal level of federal investment even greater than the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
Casey did say that how monies are spent would be carefully audited so that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and effectively.
Child care would also be addressed by the program.
"Gone are the days when we can just ignore the child care needs of those in the workforce," he said. "Both parties haven't done enough when it comes to investment in child care."
Many Americans are not hearing enough about the severity of unemployment across a state like ours," Casey said, in opening remarks, during a virtual video conference meeting. "But we are certainly not hearing enough about the way to approach it, going forward."
Unemployment in April was above a million people, he noted. "Most people thought that number would go down in ensuing months, but in July the number was 886,300 unemployed."
That translates to a 13.7 unemployment rate in July, exceeding the national average of 10.2 percent.
"I haven't seen those numbers in my lifetime, in Pennsylvania," Casey said. "You have to go back to the 1930s to see a time in Pennsylvania where unemployment was above 13 percent. We have a jobs crisis in Pennsylvania. We have a jobs crisis in America. We are going to need a program that is worthy of meeting that crisis."
Casey chastised the U.S. Senate for doing "next to nothing over the past four months. Nothing about dealing with unemployment or the virus."
Joining Casey during the conference was James “Jim” Beamer, business manager at IBEW Local 812 and labor representative on CPWDC’s Workforce Development Board (WDB).
Beamer described some of the issues that are paramount in this area. Because Central Pennsylvania is so rural, he said, "construction work is often spotty in this region. Both private and public. I know that municipalities have projects they are looking at all the time, but they lack the resources, because the tax base is not here. And that is when times are good."
During this pandemic, he said, "I know that they are suffering from lack of revenue to move forward on some of these projects. Because of infrastructure needs in this area, private development lags behind that. There are areas in Central Pennsylvania that lack cell service and internet connections. That is what attracts businesses and keeps people here."